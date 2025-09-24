Meta's Llama to be Made Available to US Allies in Europe, Asia

Allies of the United States in Europe and Asia will now have access to Meta Platforms' artificial intelligence system Llama, the company said on Tuesday, a day after the U.S. approved its use for government agencies.

Llama is a large language model capable of processing data, including text, video, images and audio.

The social media giant is now expanding access to a number of U.S. democratic allies in Europe and Asia: France, Germany, Italy, Japan and South Korea, as well as NATO and European Union institutions, it said in a blog post.

Meta will partner with companies such as Microsoft, Amazon's AWS, Oracle and Palantir, among others, to bring Llama-based solutions to the U.S. allies.

Meta releases its Llama models largely free of charge for use by developers, a strategy CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously stated will pay off in the form of innovative products, less dependence on would-be competitors and greater engagement on the company's core social networks.

The U.S. government's purchasing arm, the General Services Administration, will add Llama to its list of approved AI tools for federal agencies, procurement lead Josh Gruenbaum said on Monday.