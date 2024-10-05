Meta Unveils AI Video Generator, Takes On OpenAI, Google

Meta on Friday unveiled a new artificial intelligence tool which can generate or edit video with a simple text prompt. Meta look take on the rivals OpenAI and Google in AI race.



Meta launched Movie Gen that can create a new video upto 16 seconds with just a text prompt and up to 45 seconds of audio. The product can also use those prompts to generate audio and also edit an existing video.

This announcement comes 6 months after OpenAI's announcement of its text-to-video AI tool, Sora.

According to Bloomberg, Movie Gen is right now available only for some employees and also for some filmakers. The company plans to take the product into the apps that it owns including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger next year.



Connor Hayes, Meta vice-president of generative AI products, said that the aim is for Movie gen to encourage people to create or edit video posts.



In a post on Threads, Meta Chief Product Officer Chris Cox shgared an update saying, "We’re sharing our progress today on Movie Gen, our project to develop the state of the art for AI video generation. As of today our evals show it’s industry-leading on text-to-video quality across a number of dimensions, with 16s of continuous length, plus a leap forward for the state of the art on video-matched audio, precise editing, and character consistency / personalization."