Meta To Begin Testing 'Community Notes' Across Facebook, Instagram, Threads From March 18

Social Media giant Meta announced that they will begin testing the Community Notes across Facebook, Instagram, and Threads in the United States from March 18.

Meta will be ending their third-party fact-checking program and will adopt the same approach as the X’s Community Notes system unveiled in 2021, in which users can add context to posts.

In January, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta will be ending the third-party fact-checking program and moving to the Community Notes model.

“We expect Community Notes to be less biased than the third-party fact-checking program it replaces and to operate at a greater scale when it is fully up and running. When we launched the fact-checking program in 2016, we were clear that we didn’t want to be the arbiters of truth and believed that turning to expert fact-checking organizations was the best solution available. But that’s not how it played out, particularly in the United States. Experts, like everyone else, have their own political biases and perspectives. This showed up in the choices some made about what to fact-check and how,” Meta said in a statement.

Meta executives said that their focus is to get the Community Notes right in the US before it is released to other countries. The tech giant may not release Community Notes in the European Union as the European Commission has opened formal proceedings against X over the effectiveness of the ‘Community Notes’ system in the EU.