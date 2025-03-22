Meta Reportedly Testing AI-Generated Comments Feature on Instagram

Social media giant Meta is reportedly testing an AI feature that allows users to write comments on Instagram using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Meta has earlier introduced AI features and also experimented with AI-generated characters on its platforms.

According to a report by TechCrunch, a X user spotted the “Write with Meta AI” prompt on Instagram, which allows users to get AI-generated suggestions for comments to users’ posts.

In order to access the AI feature, users have to tap on the pencil icon next to the text under a post. Meta will analyze the photo before generating three suggestions for comments, said the report.

If the users are not satisfied with the first three suggestions, they can refresh for more suggestions for comments, the report further said.

“We regularly test more features for you to use Meta AI across our apps,” a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch. “Outside of DMs, you will find Meta AI there for you in areas like comments, feed, groups, and search to make your experiences more fun and useful.”

However, it is not known when the feature will be rolled out, but if it is released, it may not go well with users who want their comments AI-free and genuine.