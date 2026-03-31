Meta Launches Two New Ray-Ban Prescription Smart Glasses

Meta Platforms launched two new Ray-Ban prescription smart glasses on Tuesday, expanding its offerings in an area that has become one of the few breakthrough successes in the race for artificial intelligence-powered gadgets.

The ‌new glasses, which are available for pre-order in the U.S. starting at $499, will broaden options for prescription eyewear users. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in January that "billions of people wear glasses or contacts for vision correction."

Meta said the new products - Ray-Ban Meta Blayzer Optics and Ray-Ban Meta Scriber Optics - would become available at optical retailers ⁠in the U.S. and select international markets on April 14.

The new models will feature overextension hinges, interchangeable nose pads and optician-adjustable temple tips to make them adaptable to each user's unique face shape.

Shares of Meta were up nearly 4% in morning trading. They have fallen around 19% so far this year.

The Facebook parent plans to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in its pursuit of "personal superintelligence," where advanced gadgets, among other products, would bring the benefits of AI to individual users. Meta develops its AI glasses in partnership ‌with ⁠Ray-Ban owner EssilorLuxottica.

Global smart glasses shipments reached 9.6 million units last year, with Meta accounting for about 76.1% of the total, International Data Corporation's research director Ramon Llamas said, adding that global smart glasses shipments are expected to reach 13.4 million units in 2026.

The social media company launched Meta ⁠Ray-Ban Display glasses at $799 last year, its first model with a built-in display, enabling users to read messages, follow navigation directions and interact with AI services without using a phone.

Earlier this year, however, Meta delayed ⁠the model's global rollout, citing a supply shortage and strong demand. The Display smart glasses can also be ordered with prescription lenses for an additional $200.

Smaller rival Snap has established ⁠an independent subsidiary for its augmented reality smart glasses and is gearing up to launch the product for consumers. Meanwhile, Google has partnered with Warby Parker to launch AI glasses.