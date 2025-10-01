Meta Is Said to Acquire Chips Startup Rivos to Push AI Effort

Meta is acquiring chips startup Rivos, according to a person familiar with the deal, part of an effort to bolster its internal semiconductor development and control more of its infrastructure for artificial intelligence work.

Rivos is developing its own graphics processing unit, known as a GPU, which is the chip that powers most AI-related work. Meta already has a team internally building chips for AI development, known as the Meta Training and Inference Accelerator, but the company still spends billions each year on GPUs from external partners, including market-leading Nvidia.

Terms of the deal weren’t immediately known, though Rivos was seeking new funding at a $2 billion valuation in August, according to The Information.

Meta has been developing its own custom AI inference chips as it seeks to bring down costs and reduce its reliance on Nvidia products as it pursues the goal of “superintelligence” — or AI models that can complete tasks as well as or better than humans.

Meta’s internal chip development efforts aren’t progressing as quickly as Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg would like, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the discussions were private. Meta leadership has been scouring the market in hopes of bringing in reinforcements to accelerate the work of the internal group.

A Meta spokesperson disputed that characterization, saying “our custom silicon work is progressing quickly and this will further accelerate our efforts.”

Zuckerberg has made AI the company’s top priority, spending aggressively on talent and AI infrastructure to keep pace with rivals like OpenAI and Alphabet’s Google. The company has pledged to spend as much as $72 billion this year on capital expenditures, including AI-related infrastructure costs, and recently raised $29 billion in financing to develop a massive data center in Louisiana.

Earlier this year, Meta looked into acquiring Korean chip startup FuriosaAI to help improve internal efforts to develop chips designed for training AI systems. But FuriosaAI turned down the $800 million offer, Bloomberg reported in March, choosing instead to grow the business as an independent company.