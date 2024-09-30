Meta Has Launched World's Most Advance Glasses. Will They Replace Smartphones?

Brisbane: Humans are increasingly engaging with wearable technology as it becomes more adaptable and interactive. One of the most intimate ways gaining acceptance is through augmented reality (AR) glasses.



Last week, Meta debuted a prototype of the most recent version of their AR glasses - Orion. They look like reading glasses and use holographic projection to allow users to see graphics projected through transparent lenses into their field of view.

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg called Orion 'the most advanced glasses the world has ever seen'. He said they offer a 'glimpse of the future' in which smart glasses will replace smartphones as the main mode of communication.

But is this true or just corporate hype? And will AR glasses actually benefit us in new ways?

Old technology, made new



The technology used to develop Orion glasses is not new.

In the 1960s, computer scientist Ivan Sutherland introduced the first augmented reality head-mounted display. Two decades later, Canadian engineer and inventor Stephen Mann developed the first glasses-like prototype.

Throughout the 1990s, researchers and technology companies developed the capability of this technology through head-worn displays and wearable computing devices. Like many technological developments, these were often initially focused on military and industry applications.

In 2013, after smartphone technology emerged, Google entered the AR glasses market. But consumers were disinterested, citing concerns about privacy, high cost, limited functionality and a lack of a clear purpose.

This did not discourage other companies 'such as Microsoft, Apple and Meta' from developing similar technologies.

Looking inside



Meta cites a range of reasons for why Orion are the world's most advanced glasses, such as their miniaturised technology with large fields of view and holographic displays. It said these displays provide: compelling AR experiences, creating new human-computer interaction paradigms […] one of the most difficult challenges our industry has ever faced.

Orion also has an inbuilt smart assistant (Meta AI) to help with tasks through voice commands, eye and hand tracking, and a wristband for swiping, clicking and scrolling.

With these features, it is not difficult to agree that AR glasses are becoming more user-friendly for mass consumption. But gaining widespread consumer acceptance will be challenging.

A set of challenges



Meta will have to address four types of challenges: ease of wearing, using and integrating AR glasses with other glasses, physiological aspects such as the heat the glasses generate, comfort and potential vertigo, operational factors such as battery life, data security and display quality, psychological factors such as social acceptance, trust in privacy and accessibility.

These factors are not unlike what we saw in the 2000s when smartphones gained acceptance. Just like then, there are early adopters who will see more benefits than risks in adopting AR glasses, creating a niche market that will gradually expand.

Similar to what Apple did with the iPhone, Meta will have to build a digital platform and ecosystem around Orion.

This will allow for broader applications in education (for example, virtual classrooms), remote work and enhanced collaboration tools. Already, Orion's holographic display allows users to overlay digital content and the real world, and because it is hands-free, communication will be more natural.

Creative destruction



Smart glasses are already being used in many industrial settings, such as logistics and healthcare. Meta plans to launch Orion for the general public in 2027.

By that time, AI will have likely advanced to the point where virtual assistants will be able to see what we see and the physical, virtual and artificial will co-exist. At this point, it is easy to see that the need for bulky smartphones may diminish and that through creative destruction, one industry may replace another.

This is supported by research indicating the virtual and augmented reality headset industry will be worth USD 370 billion by 2034.

The remaining question is whether this will actually benefit us.

There is already much debate about the effect of smartphone technology on productivity and wellbeing. Some argue that it has benefited us, mainly through increased connectivity, access to information, and productivity applications.

But others say it has just created more work, distractions and mental fatigue.

If Meta has its way, AR glasses will solve this by enhancing productivity. Consulting firm Deloitte agrees, saying the technology will provide hands-free access to data, faster communication and collaboration through data-sharing.

It also claims smart glasses will reduce human errors, enable data visualisation, and monitor the wearer's health and wellbeing. This will ensure a quality experience, social acceptance, and seamless integration with physical processes.

But whether or not that all comes true will depend on how well companies such as Meta address the many challenges associated with AR glasses.