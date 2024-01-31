Mercedes Launches GLA And AMG GLE 53 Coupe Facelifts

Pune: Mercedes-Benz, India’s biggest German luxury car maker, on Wednesday launched two new luxury SUVs, the new GLA SUV and the performance-oriented AMG GLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe with a starting price of Rs 50.50 lakh and Rs 1.85 crore respectively at pan India showroom.

The Mercedes GLA facelift is available in three variants called GLA 200, GLA 220d 4Matic and GLA 220d 4Matic AMG Line and continues to be powered by the same set of petrol and diesel engines.

The updated GLA competes with the likes of BMW X1, Audi Q3 and Volvo XC40.

The GLA SUV receives subtle changes on the exterior, which include new LED headlights, LED tail lights and body-coloured aero elements on the front and wheel arches.

The GLA AMG Line gets a unique front grille and bumper, a roof spoiler and an AMG rear apron with a diffuser and dual exhaust tips.

The GLA is available with two engine options. The GLA 200 is powered by a 1.3-litre petrol engine that makes 161 BHP and 270 Nm. It is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The GLA 220d 4Matic comes with a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 188 BHP and 400 Nm and is paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The claimed fuel efficiency figures of the petrol and diesel engines are 17.4 km/l and 18.9 km/l, respectively.

The Mercedes GLE 53 Coupe facelift is based on the GLE facelift that was introduced in India in November last year. The Coupe gets redesigned LED headlights and tail lamp clusters. Being the AMG version, this SUV features a sporty front fascia with a more aggressive front grille and bumper.

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe is powered by a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that makes 430 BHP and 560 Nm. The engine is paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system that provides an additional boost of 20 BHP and 200 Nm. It comes with a 9-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system.