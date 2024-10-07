Mark Zuckerberg Designs Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan For His Wife

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a post on Instagram of his two Porsches, the Porsche 911 GT3 for himself and a customized Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan for his wife Priscilla Chan.



Meta CEO said that he's been designing a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan for his wife as she wanted a minivan. He also said that the Minivan is a collaboration between Porsche and West Coast Customs.



Zuckerberg shared pictures and video on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "New side quest. Priscilla wanted a minivan, so I've been designing something I'm pretty sure should exist: a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan. Threw in a manual GT3 Touring to make it his and hers. Thanks @porsche and @westcoastcustoms for helping to make this happen."







Priscilla Chan replied to his post, saying, "They put in a boost mode. For when I'm late for drop off???"

