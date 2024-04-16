Made in Hyderabad Hitwicket Has More Than 50 Lakh Users in 100 Countries

Ace commentator Harsha Bhogle recently has made a strategic investment in Hyderabad-based Hitwicket, a strategy-based cricket gaming start-up. Bhogle will lend his expertise to make unique cricket content and enhance Hitwicket’s gaming offerings. The made-in-Hyderabad game has seen more than 50 lakh downloads is played in over 100 countries, shares Kashyap Reddy, its co-founder and chief executive officer with B Krishna Mohan.

Here are the excerpts:

Made in Hyderabad, but going global

Hitwicket, a made-in Hyderabad game, now has 50 lakh downloads globally. We are hopeful of a ten-fold increase in two years. The user engagement on the app now is about five hours per week. We have subscribers in over 100 countries and our top markets include India, UK, USA and Australia. About 20% of the users are women. Despite cricket not being a dominant sport in countries like the USA, Hitwicket is experiencing remarkable growth internationally. We will particularly target regions less familiar with cricket.

How is Hitwicket different from other?

Hitwicket is an endeavour aimed at offering a deeper, immersive experience for cricket enthusiasts. Unlike conventional cricket games that focus solely on hitting the ball, Hitwicket seeks to capture the strategic aspect of cricket. The game is built around a team management approach, where users are tasked with making crucial decisions throughout the match. It is about more than just hitting sixes; it is about analysing the situation, strategising, and making informed decisions based on the conditions and circumstances.

What brings back the users to the game?

Hitwicket provides a sense of progression through unlocking new content, collecting rewards, and climbing leaderboards, motivating users to keep playing. Features like online leagues and competitions foster a sense of community and encourage players to return to interact with others. We regularly release updates and new features to keep the game fresh and engaging. Updates like 'Road to the World Cup', 'Player vs Player' and 'Jump into Action' have been well-received by our community. Our next significant update is scheduled to come out during the upcoming T-20 Cricket World Cup in the USA.

What are the revenue channels?

Hitwicket primarily generates revenue through in-app purchases, allowing users to buy players, accessories, and special abilities that enhance their gaming experience. This model aligns with the 'free to play’ mobile gaming approach, where the game is free to download and play, but users can purchase additional content within the app. These purchases are used to accelerate progress.

Do you have any plans for merchandise selling?

At the moment, our primary focus is on enhancing the gaming experience and expanding our reach to a broader global audience. While we recognise the potential of merchandise selling, it is not currently within our immediate plans. However, it is something we will consider exploring in the future as part of our long-term strategy considering that we are already creating original IP.

Gaming industry





The global gaming industry is now worth more than $ 300 billion and mobile game consumer spending has reached $41.2 billion. India is emerging as a hub and the Indian market is currently 2.5 times larger than China and thrice as large as the United States.















