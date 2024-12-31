LG Unveils World's First Bendable Gaming Monitor

The LG UltraGear 45GX990A OLED Bendable Gaming monitor is the world's first 5K2K-resolution bendable OLED display. “The 45-inch monitor can smoothly transition from completely flat to a 900R curvature within seconds, offering users incredible flexibility and more control over their gaming experience,” LG said.

“Its upgraded Dual-Mode feature allows users to switch effortlessly between resolution and refresh rate presets, and customize the aspect ratio and picture size. With an ultra-fast 0.03ms (GtG) response time, the 45GX990A ensures smooth gameplay and heightened immersion,” the company added.

The Bendable monitor has already won three CES 2025 innovation awards, including the ‘Best of Innovation’. The company describes it as “an all-in-one smart gaming monitor powered by LG webOS.”

The 45GX990A can be used for streaming video as well as gaming. Its sibling, a non-bendable 45GX950A OLED monitor, also sports 5,120 x 2160 resolutions, a 21:9 native aspect ratio, and also low blue light emissions. It comes with Anti-Glare & Low Reflection (AGLR) coating, making it easier for gamers to see everything that’s happening on screen, even in brighter rooms.

