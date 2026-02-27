Letterboxd’s Top 500 Films List Includes Only 9 Indian Films

On Ferbuary 23, 2026 , Letterboxd, a popular social cataloguing platform that is adored by cinephiles has released its’ list of the top 500 films ranked by user ratings and popularity. And only 9 Indian films have lucratively entered into the ultimate list, to which many users have felt disappointed and out cried that they were under represented.

This list, which is curated by a Patron named Dave Vis, has positioned the narrative feature films based on the average member rating. The first Indian film to emerge on this list in Satyajit Ray’s third film in his legendary Apu trilogy ‘Apur Sansar’ which is put at the 93rd position. The Latter two films namely ‘Pather Panchali’ and ‘Aparajito’ rest at 139 and 211 respectively. Ray’s trilogy was the only Indian film series to emerge in the top 300 category. The Other 6 Indian films pursued between the 300- 500 categories. Meiyazhagan directed by C. Prem Kumar obtained the 310th position, while other titles such as S.S Rajamouli’s most lauded film in the west RRR stands firmly at the 324th position, Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur 2 at the 339th position, Kumbalangi Nights at 357th, and ending with 3 idiots at 479 and 12th Fail at 496.

After this list has surfaced online, many Indians have felt dissatisfied and took it to social media to express their outcry. A reddit user has expressed that Indian films were “definetly not represented enough”. Other users have also expressed that a lot of good Indian films such as Mani Ratnam’s Nayagan being disappeared from the list was not expected. Another user has also criticized on the choice of giving 12th fail a spot in this list by saying that many other good bollywood films deserve to be there more than that film.

Japenese director Masari Kobayashi’s 1962 film Harakiri stands at the number one position on this list and is followed by the same director’s 1961 film The Human Condition 3: A Soldier’s prayer. Some other iconic films in the top 10 include Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai (5), The Godfather part 2 (7), Shawshank redemption (8) and many more…

This article is Written by Yoga Adithya, a student of Loyola Academy, interning with Deccan chronicle, secunderabad.