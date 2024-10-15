Leaked iPhone SE 4 Case Reveals Single Camera Setup, No Action Button

The next generation of Apple's iPhone SE is expected to be launched early next year and rumours surrounding the upcoming SE are emerging.



Now, the images of the case of iPhone SE 4 has been posted by leaker Sonny Dickson. Although, it is rumoured that the design of the iPhone SE 4 is based on the iPhone 14 but looking at the case leaked online, the upcoming iPhone SE will not be getting the same camera setup of the iPhone 14.





Photo: Sonny Dickson





The iPhone SE 4 may come with a single camera setup, whereas the iPhone 14 has two cameras but the next generation iPhone SE will use the 48MP main sensor, same as the iPhone 15.



There were also rumours of an action button on the iPhone SE 4 but the images of the case shows a cutout in the upper left, suggesting that there won't be any action button but it will be the mute switch.



Apple launched the iPhone 16 series with camera control but you won't be seeing the button on the iPhone SE 4.



The iPhone SE 4 will likely come with Apple Intelligence, 6.1-inch OLED display, USB-C port, 48MP main camera, Face ID and more.



