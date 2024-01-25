Hyderabad: Aryuemaan Kumar Chowdhury, a student enrolled in the Electronics and Communication Engineering program at KLH Hyderabad campus, is making headlines in the realms of innovation and entrepreneurship with his startup, OSCOWL & Co. His groundbreaking idea, an AI-Based Flight Controller for Aerial Navigation, has garnered attention from the Technical Expert Evaluation Committee at TiHAN IIT Hyderabad, resulting in significant recognition and support.

Impressed by Chowdhury's innovative presentation, the committee has awarded him a substantial research grant of Rs. 21.54 lakh, coupled with a comprehensive set of valuable resources. These resources include Azure credits, a Microsoft 365 subscription, GitHub access, and $2500 in OpenAI credits. This generous support positions Aryuemaan Kumar Chowdhury to propel OSCOWL & Co. to new heights, making a significant contribution to the field of aerial navigation.

Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President of KL Deemed to be University, expressed pride in this achievement, stating, "We believe in nurturing the next generation of pioneers, and this success is a testament to that spirit. Aryuemaan’s innovative approach to aerial navigation showcases the entrepreneurial spirit that drives future entrepreneurs. We are proud to see our students thrive in such supportive ecosystems, where their dreams can take flight. We will continue encouraging student initiatives that push the boundaries of technology and shape a brighter future."