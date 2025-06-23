Jony Ive Deal Removed From OpenAI Site Over Trademark Suit

Marketing materials and video related to a blockbuster partnership between former Apple designer Jony Ive and OpenAI were removed from the web due to a trademark dispute.

Social media users noticed Sunday that a video and website hosted by OpenAI that announced the artificial intelligence company’s $6.5 billion acquisition of Ive’s secretive AI hardware startup IO Products were no longer online, prompting speculation about a hiccup in the agreement.

Public-facing materials were pulled due to a trademark dispute, according to spokespeople for Ive and OpenAI. Bloomberg reported last week that a judge was considering barring OpenAI from using the IO name due to a lawsuit recently filed by the similarly named IYO Inc., which is also building AI devices.

“This is an utterly baseless complaint and we’ll fight it vigorously,” a spokesperson for Ive said on Sunday.