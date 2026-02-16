Jmail, Web Tool Site Replicating The Emails of Epstein Gains Popularity

Jmail, is a Gmail-style web tool created by Riley Walz and Luke Igel, lets users easily browse millions of DOJ-released Jeffrey Epstein documents. Mimicking an email inbox, it has made sensitive information much more easily accessible to the masses.

The disclosure of the Epstein files, has truly created havoc all over the media. Some people claiming it to be even bigger than the Watergate scandal. This time people of all major political parties and ideologies, from all over the world, have been named in these files. Creating widespread speculation and distrust amongst the masses. The release of these files have started to lead to widespread actions against those mentioned in it. Prince Andrew, of the British Royale family, was stripped of his royal titles and forced to move out of the royal estate. Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton have agreed to testify in front of the Congress.

For the first time, we have social media influencers and online creators discussing the released files in detail. As major western elite personalities have been accused of various heinous crime and accusations, it has generated lot of curiosity amongst the masses. The Department of Justice, released more than 3.5 million files, regarding the Jeffrey Epstein issue. The released files were of various kinds, Some included random pictures and videos but, the type that has gained virality were the various emails, between Epstein and other public personalities, since these emails were the place Jeffrey is said to have interacted with major celebrities, Politicians and respected international public personalities. Since there are more than 3.5 million files, it is difficult for one to view these emails. But, Jmail has now made it much more easier.

Jmail is a browser based archive of public emails. While using it, you would feel it to be like a clone of gmail, but it is not a mailing site. The main aim of Jmail is to make the EFTA Files (Epstein files) more easily accessible to the masses. The interesting part, is that the whole website of Jmail is a replica of Jeffrey Epstein’s gmail. This is a revolutionary move, is it makes information, that was kept hidden from the masses since years, much more accessible . The site is user-friendly, suited for researchers, journalists and even common internet users.

Jmail was developed by internet artist Riley Waliz and software engineer Luke Igel, CEO of AI editing firm Kino. The creators emphasize that the website, they have created, does not include new material, they have tried replicating Epstein’s whole email, as it is. It compiles emails which have been released by the US Department of Justice, and nothing artificially created or fake.

Explaining the motivation behind the tool, Igel said usability was the biggest challenge: “The emails were just so hard to read,” noting that many files were buried in poorly scanned formats that discouraged deeper investigation. The website is completely cloned on Gmail, the site was unveiled on a twitter post by one of the main creators Riley Waliz, which said, “we cloned Gmail, except that you're logged in as Epstein and can see his emails."

The platform has AI- based text conversion to transform low quality scans into readable texts. When you open Jmail, it greets with “Hi! Jeffrey”, with Epstein’s real profile image at the side of the website, making you feel as if you’re viewing the site from the POV of Epstein. Similar to gmail, Jmail’s sidebar includes Inbox, Starred, Sent etc. But also, lists those individuals who were sent mails and interacted with Epstein.

The website also has an icon for JPhotos, consisting of images released by the DOJ. The sidebar also consists of prominent names and allows users to search for their photographs directly. Other features include a JDrive, JFlight, and 'More'. The JDrive lets users access millions of documents. Under the 'more' section, there are additional tabs, such as 'Jotify', similar to music platform Spotify. Unlike the popular music streaming app, this contains hours of audio recordings released by the DOJ. Providing users with all necessary information that is needed and that was disclosed, related to this case.

As of late November 2025, the website is said to have had an estimated of 18.4 million visits. And of recent estimates, the website has crossed over 450 million page views.

As of February 2026, the creators (Ricky Waliz and Luke Igel) have added Jikipedia, a Wikipedia parody detailing people associated with the sex offender and criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

This web tool Jmail, overall is best for those interested in researching on the whole case of Jeffery Epstein. This is a milestone in transparency and disclosure of information to the masses. This has created access to that information, which was kept hidden from the public, much more easy and transparent.