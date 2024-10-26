JioBharat Diwali Dhamaka: 4G phones At Rs 699

This festival season, Jio is offering 2G users across India with JioBharat Diwali Dhamaka.

In this limited-period offer, JioBharat 4G phones that are presently available at Rs 999 will be available to all users at a very special price of only Rs 699.

With a monthly plan of just Rs 123, JioBharat users can enjoy

• Unlimited Voice Calls

• 14 GB data per month

• More than 455 Live TV Channels

• Movie Premiers and latest movies

• Video Shows

• Live Sports

• Highlights on JioCinema

• Make and receive Digital Payments, even with QR Code scans

• Receive sound alerts of payments received via JioPay

• Experience group chats

• Share videos, photos and messages on JioChat and much more

When compared with the lowest feature phone plan available with other operators (Rs 199 / month), the JioBharat plan is almost 40% cheaper and provides Rs 76 savings every month! This effectively means that you get the price of the phone back in 9 months through the plan savings, and the JioBharat phone becomes effectively FREE.