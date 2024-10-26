JioBharat Diwali Dhamaka: 4G phones At Rs 699
This festival season, Jio is offering 2G users across India with JioBharat Diwali Dhamaka.
In this limited-period offer, JioBharat 4G phones that are presently available at Rs 999 will be available to all users at a very special price of only Rs 699.
With a monthly plan of just Rs 123, JioBharat users can enjoy
• Unlimited Voice Calls
• 14 GB data per month
• More than 455 Live TV Channels
• Movie Premiers and latest movies
• Video Shows
• Live Sports
• Highlights on JioCinema
• Make and receive Digital Payments, even with QR Code scans
• Receive sound alerts of payments received via JioPay
• Experience group chats
• Share videos, photos and messages on JioChat and much more
When compared with the lowest feature phone plan available with other operators (Rs 199 / month), the JioBharat plan is almost 40% cheaper and provides Rs 76 savings every month! This effectively means that you get the price of the phone back in 9 months through the plan savings, and the JioBharat phone becomes effectively FREE.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story