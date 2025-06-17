Jio Unveils Starter Pack at Rs 349

Hyderabad: In a move set to enhance the onboarding experience for new smartphone users, Reliance Jio has launched its all-new Jio Starter Pack, priced attractively at just Rs 349. Tailored specifically for customers purchasing a new mobile device, the pack brings together a trio of benefits aimed at maximizing digital utility and experience.

The Jio Starter Pack offers:

• 5G Unlimited for 28 days on India’s best, largest, fastest 5G covered network

• 50-day FREE JioFiber/AirFiber trial connection for home (TV + WiFi + OTT apps)

• 50 GB FREE Jio AI Cloud storage

• 90-day FREE JioHotstar on TV / Mobile in 4K

The offer is expected to appeal widely to new smartphone buyers and those looking to explore the Jio experience across multiple platforms. Available through Jio retailers and partner outlets nationwide, the Starter Pack reinforces Jio’s mission to make high-quality digital access affordable and widespread across India.

Jio Exhibits Spectacular Performance Across Mobile and Broadband Segments

Reliance Jio has once again demonstrated its dominant position in the Andhra Pradesh (AP) telecom circle, which includes Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. As per the TRAI report released for April 2025, Jio exhibited spectacular subscriber growth across all three key— Wireless mobility, Wireline broadband, and 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) segments.

In the highly competitive wireless (mobile) category, Jio has emerged as the top performer recording the highest net addition of subscribers for April 2025. According to the TRAI data, Jio added 95,310 new subscribers, increasing its total user base from 3,17,76,074 in March 2025 to 3,18,71,384 in April 2025. Jio’s strong performance highlights its continued appeal and competitive edge in the region, outpacing rivals in net additions and reinforcing its position as a leading telecom operator in the state.

Reliance Jio’s wireline broadband service, Jio Fiber, continues to dominate the fixed broadband market in the AP telecom circle. In April 2025 alone, Jio Fiber added over 54,000 new subscribers, expanding its total wireline subscriber base to approximately 1.66 million. In the emerging 5G FWA segment, Jio AirFiber has emerged as the clear market leader in the Telugu states. As of April 2025, Jio AirFiber boasts over 6.14 million subscribers nationally, with a substantial portion in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Jio AirFiber’s subscriber base in the AP circle increased sharply from 427,439 in January 2025 to over 523,000 by April, capturing more than 80% market share in the region.