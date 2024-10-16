Jio Cloud PC will turn home TVs into computers

New Delhi: At the India Mobile Congress 2024, Reliance Jio showcased a technology that will easily turn home smart TVs into computers. This technology, called Jio Cloud PC, will transform a TV into a computer for just a few hundred rupees. All that’s needed is an internet connection, a smart TV, a typing keyboard, a mouse, and the Jio Cloud PC app. For those whose TVs are not smart, even regular TVs can become computers through the set-top box that comes with JioFiber or JioAirFiber.

Jio Cloud PC is essentially a technology that connects any TV to cloud computing via the internet. It’s easy to use — the user just needs to log into the app, and all the data stored in the cloud will appear on the TV screen. Tasks like email, messaging, social networking, internet surfing, school projects, and office presentations that are usually done on a computer can now be done on the TV. In simple terms, all the data will be stored in the cloud, and through the TV, services like servers, storage, databases, networking, software, and analytics can be accessed.

For Indian middle-class families, access to computers is often difficult. In this scenario, this technology is like a boon. Since the capacity of cloud computing can be adjusted according to need, it is not only secure but also makes data recovery much easier compared to a regular computer. It will also be usable on mobile devices along with TVs. While the company has not yet announced the launch date for this app, it could be released in the market in the coming months.