Italian Newspaper Il Foglio Makes History, Publishes World's First AI-Generated Edition

Italian newspaper Il Foglio has made history by becoming the first to publish an edition entirely produced by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

According to a report by The Guardian, Il Foglio, a conservative-liberal daily, is on a month-long experiment exploring the impact of AI technology on journalistic lives and work.

The four-page broadsheet edition of the report was made available on newsstands and online yesterday, as per the report.

“It will be the first daily newspaper in the world on newsstands created entirely using artificial intelligence,” said newspaper’s editor, Claudio Cerasa. “For everything. For the writing, the headlines, the quotes, the summaries. And, sometimes, even for the irony.”

Journalists’ roles would be limited to “asking questions [into an AI tool] and reading the answers,” he added.

The front page of the first edition of Il Foglio features a story of US President Donald Trump, a column headlined “Putin, the 10 betrayals, and a story on the Italian economy. The second page carried an article about “situationships” and how young Europeans are fleeing steady relationships.

The final page had AI-generated letters to the editor with one asking whether AI will render humans “useless” in the future.

“AI is a great innovation, but it doesn’t yet know how to order a coffee without getting the sugar wrong,” reads the AI-generated response.

The articles were straightforward, clear, and had no grammatical errors, but none of the articles directly quoted any humans.

Claudio Cerasa said that Il Foglio reflected a real newspaper and was the product of “news, debate, and provocations”. “It is just another [Il] Foglio made with intelligence, don’t call it artificial,” he said.