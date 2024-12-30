iPhone SE 4 Price Leaked Ahead of Launch

Apple’s upcoming iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16e is again making headlines and this time its pricing has been leaked ahead of its launch.

According to a report by Korean outlet Naver, Apple could launch the iPhone SE 4/iPhone 16e at $500 (Rs 42,743). The iPhone SE 3 was at $429 in US and Rs 47,600 in India, so we can expect the same price gap with iPhone SE 4/iPhone 16e.

The price reduction may be due to Apple using its own modem for the iPhone SE 4, moving away from Qualcomm’s modems. Apple will avoid licensing by using its own modem.

Here are the expected features of iPhone SE 4/iPhone 16e

Display: iPhone SE 4/iPhone 16e may feature 6.1-inch display unlike the 4.7-inch display which the third generation iPhone SE had.

Camera: iPhone SE 4/iPhone 16e will have only one camera. iPhone SE 4 may have a 48MP mains lens used in iPhone 15. The iPhone SE 3 has a 12MP camera.

OLED Display: The earlier iPhone SE had an LCD display but the new iPhone SE 4/iPhone 16e may have an OLED display.

Battery: The ‌iPhone SE‌ 4 may use the same battery capacity used in the iPhone 14, which is 3279 mAh.

Chipset: The iPhone SE 4/iPhone 16e is rumoured to feature the A18 chipset.

RAM: iPhone SE 4/iPhone 16e will have 8GB of RAM, enhancing support for Apple’s AI technology.

Charging Port: iPhone SE 4 may have the USB-C port like the new flagship models.

Apple iPhone SE 4/iPhone 16e is expected to be launched in March 2025.



