iPhone, Android Users Beware of India Post Delivery Scam

A new scam has been targeting iPhone and Android users in India. Users have reported of delivery messages from India Post which is the country's official postal service.



An iPhone user posted the screenshot of the message on Reddit and the message reads, " Your package has arrived at the warehouse and we attempted delivery twice but were unable to due to incomplete address information. Please update your address details within 48 hours, otherwise your package will be returned. Please update the address in the link. After the update is completed we will re-deliver within 24 hours, India Post!"

It turns out the messages were not from India Post but instead from the cybercriminals. Many users reported such messages on social media platforms.The message says about the delivery of the package not delivered due to an incomplete address. It also says the person should update the complete address with the link provided.The government has cautioned users that India Post never sends such messages and also asked not to click on such links."India Post never sends such messages asking for updating addresses for delivering articles. Do not click on such fraudulent links," read the post on X.Cyberdost, a cyber security division of the government, alerted users of fraudulent messages and asked them not to click on suspicious links."Beware of fraudulent messages claiming your parcel is undeliverable due to incomplete address information. Do not click on suspicious links or provide personal details!" it said in a tweet.The cybersecurity division also warned of "New Transnational" Scam targeting iPhone users."New Transnational #Scam Alert:#iPhone users are learnt to be receiving scam messages via #iMessage regarding package/courier. Clicking on suspicious links may be avoided and read receipts may be disabled for such messages," read the post on X.