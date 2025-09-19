iPhone 17 Sale: Long Queues in Mumbai, Delhi

Mumbai: Apple commenced the sale of its newly launched iPhone 17 series across India on Thursday, prompting large crowds and long queues outside Apple flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi, as tech enthusiasts gathered to be among the first to purchase the latest devices. The latest Apple launch includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max, AirPods 3, Watch Series 11, Watch SE3, and Watch Ultra 3. These were unveiled globally on September 9, 2025. Long queues of buyers were seen outside Apple's flagship store in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai today. As per the visuals, two long queues were seen outside Mumbai's BKC to ensure a smooth entry of the customers at the Apple flagship store. While many are eagerly waiting for their chance to enter Apple's flagship store in BKC, others expressed their disappointment with the lack of security for customers outside the store.

iPhone 17 Series sale: Scuffle breaks out among people amid rush outside Apple store in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.



Mohan Yadav, one of the iPhone potential buyers who came to Mumbai from Ahmedabad to buy Apple's new phone, said that he has been waiting for his turn since 5 am. He claimed that due to a lack of security, people often cut the queues, leading to chaos at the entrance. "I have been waiting since the morning. Have been standing in a queue, but the security here has no responsibility. People are breaking lines. Those standing behind don't get the chance to buy the product due to a lack of responsibility among the security officials. I have been here from 5 am," Yadav told ANI. Bayan Kapoor, a resident of Mumbai, also expressed his excitement for the new iPhone 17, saying that the reviews of the phone are nice and he's eager to buy one if possible. "Apple fever is quite high among the public. The reviews of the phone are good. I just want to buy it now, provided I get a chance. I don't know if I can buy it or not due to the large crowd," said Bayan Kapoor. A customer, Amaan Memon, who was seen holding a brand new iPhone 17 Pro Max, expressed his happiness about the latest Apple product and said, "I am very excited for the iPhone 17 Pro Max series. This time, Apple has a new design. It features the A19 Bionic chip, so the gaming experience will be enhanced. I have been waiting for this colour for the last 6 months, when I came to know that this colour is going to be launched."