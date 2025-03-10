iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max Rumoured To Share Same Dimensions Except Thickness

Apple’s rumored iPhone 17 Air may have the same dimensions as the iPhone 17 Pro Max, except for its thickness, according to a leaker known as Ice Universe.

The leaker said that the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max will have the same screen size, length, width, and bezels. “Only the thickness is different,” the leaker added. “The iPhone 17 Air is 5.5mm thick, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max is 8.725mm thick.”

This means the rumoured iPhone 17 Air might come with a 6.9-inch display, similar to the 17 Pro Max model. Last year, Apple increased the display size for the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max models, and they are expected to remain the same for the iPhone 17 Pro models.

However, there are no other sources or leaks that support this rumour. So, we have to take this rumour with a pinch of salt.

Earlier, the leaker also said that the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max will be thicker than the iPhone 16 Pro Max due to its larger battery.

Previously, Ice Universe has accurately predicted the dimensions of the iPhones before their launch, which includes the dimensions of the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series lineup this September, and rumours suggest that the tech giant may unveil an ultra-thin iPhone 17 at the event, replacing the 17 Plus model.