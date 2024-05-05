iPhone 16 Features Leaked Months Before Launch

Apple will be launching their iPhone 16 series later this year, as they launch iPhones every year. Right after an iPhone launch it's common to see the leaks of the next iPhones on the internet.



Leaks of the iPhone 16 series are on the internet right from design, display, camera, and other details. Before the launch of the new iPhone series, we will get to know iOS 18 with AI-related features this June at the WWDC event.There is no official announcement on the launch date of iPhone 16 but like every year's launch events, iPhone 16 series might be launched in the month of September, 2024.*We may see an action button in all iPhone 16 models which was limited to iPhone 15 pro models.*The iPhone 16 lineup will get a dedicated capture button to take photos and videos.*iPhone 16 and 16 plus will get a vertically aligned camera system with a pill-shaped camera bump unlike the prior iPhones which had square shaped camera bump.iPhone 16 and 16 plus may stay like the iPhone 15 models but the pro models might sport larger displays. 16 pro may sport 6.3-inch display and 16 pro max 6.9-inch display.iPhone 16 series will adopt a new A series chip. The standard 16 models will feature A18 chip and A18 pro for the pro models.Standard iPhone 16 models may not get any camera upgrade but Pro models could boast a camera upgrade. iPhone 16 pro and pro max models could have advanced 48-megapixel sensor for better performance, better dynamic range and noise control. Pro models could also feature upgraded 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera for better low-lightning images. Both the pro models could get 5x Telephoto lenses in 2024, which was limited only to the Pro Max model. iPhone 16 Pro Max could also feature a super telephoto periscope camera for increased optically zoom.iPhone 16 battery could get battery size increase to 3,561 mAh. 16 plus may see a decrease from 4,383 mAh to 4,006 mAh. The pro models will see a small increase, 16 pro to feature 3,355 mAh battery and Pro Max may get 4,676 mAh battery.