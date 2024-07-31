iPhone 16 Camera Design, Colours Revealed

Apple will be unveiling the iPhone 16 series in September and the colours of the upcoming standard models have been revealed. With the colours, the camera design is also out.







As reported earlier, iPhone 16 and 16 plus will get a vertically aligned camera system with a pill-shaped camera bump unlike the prior iPhones which had square shaped camera bump.



The design change may lead to spatial video support to iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. The camera seems slimmer in the picture posted on X.



Apart from the camera, the colours have also been revealed. As seen in the image, the iPhone 16 standard models come in Blue, Pink, White, Black and Green.



The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will feature A18 chip, a dedicated camera button which was earlier rumored to come only with the pro versions, Action button and more. It will be released alongside the Pro models.

