Apple iPad lineup, Prices and Release Date in India

Hyderabad: Apple on May 7 launched two new iPad series, the iPad Air and iPad Pro. Unlike the previous years iPad air will be available in two sizes for the first time, 11-inch and 13-inch. The iPad Pro will also feature in two sizes like the iPad air.



Let's take a look at the features, prices and available date of the iPads.



iPad Air





iPad Air which comes in two new sizes with a liquid retina display and will feature the M2 chip. The new 13-inch model will attract students as it offers a bigger display which will come in handy for them to study and it's affordable compared to the Pro models. Apple claims the new iPad air is 50% faster than the older generation.

The front-facing Ultra Wide 12MP camera is now located along the landscape edge and the 12-MP back camera helps you to snap HDR pictures and also shoot 4k videos.



iPad Air will come in four colours: Blue, purple, starlight, and space grey.



Configurations: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.





Prices: The 11-inch iPad Air starts at Rs 59,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 74,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 13-inch iPad Air starts at INR 79,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 94,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. For education, the new 11-inch iPad Air starts at Rs 54,900 and the 13-inch model starts at Rs 74,900.

Available: You can preorder it from the Apple website and it will be available from 15 May.



iPad Pro





iPad Pro will come in two display sizes, 11-inch and 13-inch, which features the Ultra Retina XDR display with OLED technology. The new iPad Pro comes with an M4 chip and the company says the new Pro series is the thinnest Apple product ever. The 11-inch and 13-inch models are 5.3 mm and 5.1 mm thinner respectively.

Like the iPad Air, Pro models comes with a 12 MP front landscape camera and 12 MP back camera.



Colours: iPad Pro comes in two colours, Silver and Space Black.



Configurations: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.





Prices: The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 99,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 1,19,900 for Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 13-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs 1,49,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. For education, the new 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 89,900 and the 13-inch model starts at Rs 1,19,900.

Available: You can preorder it from the Apple website and it will be available from 15 May.



iPad 10th Generation



iPad 10th Generation is the most affordable iPad from Apple. For those who want to own an iPad and they can't afford the iPad Air or Pro series, the 10th Generation iPad is for them. It comes in four colours - Blue, Pink, Yellow and Silver. iPad 10th Gen comes in 64GB and 256GB which starts from Rs 34,990 and Rs 49,000 respectively.