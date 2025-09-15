iOS 26 Launch in India: What Time You Can Download It Today

Apple is set to release the next major software upgrade for iPhones — iOS 26 — today, September 15. The update is expected to bring the biggest redesign since iOS 7.

During the iPhone 17 event, Apple announced that iOS 26 will be available on Monday, with the Apple India website listing the launch date as September 15 but without specifying the exact time.

Based on previous release patterns, iOS 26 is likely to roll out in India at 10:30 PM IST. However, there may be delays as Apple ramps up its servers to handle the surge in traffic.

To check if the update is available on your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Keep in mind that download speeds may be slower initially due to high demand, as millions of users across the world attempt to download the update at the same time.

The iOS 26 will bring set of new features and improvements for iPhones globally.

Here are some of the features:

• Adaptive Power Mode: Extends battery life through performance adjustments. Available only on iPhone 15 Pro models and newer, including: iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, 16e, 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, and the new iPhone 17 lineup.

• Liquid Glass Design: A sleek interface where controls, icons, widgets, menus, and buttons appear almost entirely translucent for a refined look.

• Homescreen and Lockscreen Customization: Features a floating dock and more personalization options for widgets and wallpapers.

• Camera App Refresh: A new slider offers two primary modes: Photo and Video.

• Live Call Translation: Real-time audio translation with transcription, making cross-language calls more accessible.

• Visual Intelligence: Search, ask questions, and interact with content directly on your screen using advanced AI.

• Messages Enhancements: New backgrounds, chat customizations, and interactive polls to make conversations more engaging.

• Live Translation: Translate and communicate across languages in Messages, FaceTime, and Phone calls.

List of compatible devices

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone Air

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

Alongside iOS 26, Apple will also release updates for its other platforms:

• iPadOS 26

• macOS Tahoe

• visionOS 26

• tvOS 26

• watchOS 26