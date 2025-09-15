iOS 26 Launch in India: What Time You Can Download It Today
The iOS 26 will bring set of new features and improvements for iPhones globally
Apple is set to release the next major software upgrade for iPhones — iOS 26 — today, September 15. The update is expected to bring the biggest redesign since iOS 7.
During the iPhone 17 event, Apple announced that iOS 26 will be available on Monday, with the Apple India website listing the launch date as September 15 but without specifying the exact time.
Based on previous release patterns, iOS 26 is likely to roll out in India at 10:30 PM IST. However, there may be delays as Apple ramps up its servers to handle the surge in traffic.
To check if the update is available on your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Keep in mind that download speeds may be slower initially due to high demand, as millions of users across the world attempt to download the update at the same time.
Here are some of the features:
• Adaptive Power Mode: Extends battery life through performance adjustments. Available only on iPhone 15 Pro models and newer, including: iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, 16e, 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, and the new iPhone 17 lineup.
• Liquid Glass Design: A sleek interface where controls, icons, widgets, menus, and buttons appear almost entirely translucent for a refined look.
• Homescreen and Lockscreen Customization: Features a floating dock and more personalization options for widgets and wallpapers.
• Camera App Refresh: A new slider offers two primary modes: Photo and Video.
• Live Call Translation: Real-time audio translation with transcription, making cross-language calls more accessible.
• Visual Intelligence: Search, ask questions, and interact with content directly on your screen using advanced AI.
• Messages Enhancements: New backgrounds, chat customizations, and interactive polls to make conversations more engaging.
• Live Translation: Translate and communicate across languages in Messages, FaceTime, and Phone calls.
List of compatible devices
iPhone 17
iPhone 17 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro Max
iPhone Air
iPhone 16e
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 Plus
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro Max
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 Plus
iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iPhone 13
iPhone 13 mini
iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 mini
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
Alongside iOS 26, Apple will also release updates for its other platforms:
• iPadOS 26
• macOS Tahoe
• visionOS 26
• tvOS 26
• watchOS 26
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
