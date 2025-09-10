iOS 26 Available from September 15: Check Full List of Compatible Devices

Apple is set to release its next major software update, iOS 26, starting September 15. The update was first announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June and has since been available in developer and public beta versions.

The iPhone 17 series will ship with iOS 26 pre-installed, and many older iPhone models will also be eligible for the update.

iOS 26: Main Features

• Adaptive Power Mode: Extends battery life through performance adjustments. Available only on iPhone 15 Pro models and newer, including: iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, 16e, 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, and the new iPhone 17 lineup.

• Liquid Glass Design: A sleek interface where controls, icons, widgets, menus, and buttons appear almost entirely translucent for a refined look.

• Homescreen and Lockscreen Customization: Features a floating dock and more personalization options for widgets and wallpapers.

• Camera App Refresh: A new slider offers two primary modes: Photo and Video.

• Live Call Translation: Real-time audio translation with transcription, making cross-language calls more accessible.

• Visual Intelligence: Search, ask questions, and interact with content directly on your screen using advanced AI.

• Messages Enhancements: New backgrounds, chat customizations, and interactive polls to make conversations more engaging.

• Live Translation: Translate and communicate across languages in Messages, FaceTime, and Phone calls.

List of compatible devices

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone Air

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

Alongside iOS 26, Apple will also release updates for its other platforms:

• iPadOS 26

• macOS Tahoe

• visionOS 26

• tvOS 26

• watchOS 26