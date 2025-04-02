iOS 18.4 Bug Causing Deleted iPhone Apps to Reappear: Report

Apple’s recently released iOS 18.4 update is causing deleted apps to reappear on some iPhones.

According to a report by MacRumors, several users on Reddit and Apple’s Community Support pages, who installed iOS 18.4 on their iPhones, reported discovering third-party apps or games installed on their iPhones which were not there earlier.

“After upgrading to iOS 18.4, my iPhone randomly installed “Last War Survival”. This app was previously installed on my iPhone a few months ago but uninstalled after a few hours. Now it appeared back on my Home Screen. A lot of users are reporting the same with different apps,” reported a user on Apple’s Support Community page.

As per the report, the iOS 18.4 update has manifested a bug that is causing apps, which were deleted months or years ago, to reappear on iPhones. The report further said that it does not seem to be related to Apple’s Automatic Downloads option.

However, it is not clear if it is affecting only a small group of users. Currently, the only solution for the affected users is to delete the app which is reappearing.