iOS 18 to Come With AI Features; Apple's Safari, Siri to Get Major Update

Apple's upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is set to be held from June 10-14 and the wait is on for the iOS 18 which is set a makeover to iPhones. iOS 18 is set to come with Artificial Intelligence (AI) features to its iPhones and other products.According to a report by Appleinsider, Apple is set to enhance Safari, Spotlight search and Siri with AI-related features. These features will be powered by Apple's large language model (LLM) 'Ajax'.Apple is set to introduce 'Intelligent search' feature in Safari which will help in summarization of articles which means users can generate a brief summary of any webpage which they are currently on.AI-powered Siri will be integrated with messages app where it will analyze and summarise texts. Spotlight is claimed to get much better with more intelligent results.Samsung has launched AI-related features in their S24 series and Apple will join the race too in the coming months.