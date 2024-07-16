iOS 18: Only These iPhones Will Get Apple Intelligence, Audio Transcription

Apple's iOS 18 will be one of the biggest software updates for the iPhones. The upcoming update comes with Apple Intelligence and also there will be upgrades in the features including Home screen customisation, redesigned control centre, Game mode and more.





Even Though iOS 18 will be supported in iPhone XR and iPhone XS, the sad part is all the iOS 18 features will not be available on all the supported iPhones.

Here are the iOS 18 features coming to certain phones:



Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence will be limited to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max but will not be available in iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. So, if you have the standard iPhone 15, you have to upgrade to the Pro versions. Apple Intelligence features include Genmoji, writing tools and more.



Siri with ChatGPT integration





Siri will be undergoing a huge makeover as it will be integrated with OpenAI's ChatGPT but this feature also will be limited to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Audio Transcription



With the live audio transcription, users will not have to take notes if they are in a meeting as this feature will create transcripts for recordings even when the audio is being recorded live. According to reports, this feature will be available from iPhone 12 and later.



Eye Tracking



With the eye tracking feature, you will be able to control your iphone with your eyes. There is no need for any hardware to use this feature, it works by using the Face ID camera. This feature will be available from iPhone 12 and later.