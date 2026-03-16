Instagram to Discontinue End-to-End Encryption Messaging Feature

Instagram said that end-to-end encrypted messaging on the social media platform will no longer be supported after May 8 this year.

End-to-end encrypted conversations use a special key to protect messages, preventing third parties — including Meta — from viewing them. Once the feature is discontinued, such conversations will no longer be protected.

“End-to-end encrypted messaging on Instagram will no longer be supported after 8 May 2026. If you have chats that are affected by this change, you will see instructions on how you can download any media or messages that you may want to keep. If you’re on an older version of Instagram, you may also need to update the app before you can download your affected chats,” Instagram stated in a new notice on its website.

Meta spokesperson Dina El-Kassaby Luce told The Verge that Instagram was discontinuing the feature because “very few people” were using end-to-end encryption in their direct messages.

El-Kassaby Luce added that users who wish to keep messaging with end-to-end encryption can use WhatsApp.