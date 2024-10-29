Indonesia Bans iPhone 16, Find Out Why

The sale and usage of Apple iPhone 16 and Apple Watch Series 10 was banned in Indonesia last week.

The Indonesian government said the reason for the ban of the latest iPhone is unfulfilled investment promises by Apple. The tech giant committed to invest IDR 1.71 trillion in the country but they invested only IDR 1.48 trillion.





Due to this, the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) certification, which is necessary for sale of devices in the country, was withheld by the Indonesian Ministry of Industry.

Indonesia’s industry minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita urged the consumers from purchasing the devices from abroad. He also said that operation of iPhone 16 series in Indonesia will be considered illegal.





The Domestic Component Level certification is necessary for foreign companies to do sales in Indonesia and this is achieved through local manufacturing or establishing Research & Development facilities. To receive the certification, foreign companies should meet the requirement of at least 40 per cent of local parts. As Apple did not meet the requirements, its certification process was hindered

Tourists and airline crew can bring up to two iPhone 16 series devices to Indonesia for personal use despite the ban but it cannot be sold in the country. However, Apple has not yet to the Indonesian government's decision to ban the devices.