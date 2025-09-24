India’s Powerplay in Electronics Commands Global Attention at electronica India and productronica India 2025

Bengaluru: electronica India and productronica India 2025, held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), concluded three days of significant business engagement, industry discourse, and technological exploration.

The trade fairs, featuring over 6000+ global brands from more than 50 countries and attracting 50,194 trade professionals, reinforced India’s expanding role within the global electronics manufacturing landscape.





Organised by Messe Muenchen India, these co-located trade fairs continue to serve as a strategic meeting point for the entire electronics manufacturing value chain, encompassing design, components, assembly, automation, embedded systems, and quality assurance. While established global entities leveraged the platform to consolidate their regional footprint, Indian manufacturers, Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) providers, and material suppliers actively showcased advanced capabilities, often with a view toward securing international export partnerships.



Government representation, including senior leadership from Karnataka - Shri. Rahul Sharanappa Sankanur, IAS, Managing Director, Managing Director Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Smt. Gunjan Krishna, IAS, Commissioner, Industries and Commerce Department, Government of Karnataka and Dr. Darez Ahamed, IAS- Managing Director, Guidance Tamil Nadu affirmed ongoing state-level commitments to cultivating electronics manufacturing hubs. Concurrently, dedicated international pavilions from Japan, Taiwan, and Germany were prominent, solidifying the show's reputation as a key gateway for international enterprises seeking to engage with India's dynamic ecosystem.





The facilitated Buyer-Seller Forum proved highly effective, recording over 2,000 structured meetings. Sourcing teams from key sectors such as automotive, industrial automation, and consumer electronics – including leading companies such as Samsung, Spark Minda, and Jio platforms – engaged directly with component manufacturers and solutions providers.





With Rohit Sharma as the face for electronica India and productronica India 2025, the platform also expanded its reach beyond the immediate industry community.





Beyond the exhibition floor, the 2025 edition integrated a robust schedule of supporting programs designed to foster deeper technical and strategic discussions. These included the India Semiconductor Conclave, focusing on policy and design ecosystems, and the CEO Forum, addressing procurement and MSME component strategies. A strong highlight this year was the eFuture Conference, which brought together experts to discuss emerging technologies and future roadmaps for the electronics industry. Additional sessions like the eMobility Conference, the Innovation Forum, and a Live Podcast Zone further enhanced the event's value proposition by providing diverse perspectives and real-time insights from technologists and decision-makers.





Industry leaders underscored the event's significance. Rajoo Goel, Secretary General of ELCINA, remarked, "This edition reflects the growing depth of the Indian electronics industry. India's electronics sector is no longer merely an assembly hub but a burgeoning ecosystem demonstrating sophisticated capabilities across the value chain. The "substantive and targeted" nature of the discussions indicates a higher level of technical readiness and business acumen among domestic participants, making them increasingly attractive partners for international collaborations that seek specialized expertise beyond basic manufacturing."





Dr. Reinhard Pfeiffer, CEO of Messe München GmbH, offered a global perspective: "India is no longer an emerging destination—it is becoming a critical node in the global electronics supply chain. India now plays an indispensable role not just in production volumes but also in strategic design, supply chain resilience, and technological innovation. Both of these trade fairs provide a tangible showcase, allowing international stakeholders to directly gauge India's advancements, fostering confidence and catalysing direct foreign investment and partnerships”





Bhupinder Singh, President IMEA, Messe München and CEO, Messe Muenchen India, concluded, "The 2025 edition of electronica India and productronica India has cemented the industry’s trust in these platforms and their intent to catalyse the next phase of electronics manufacturing in India. The "trust" placed in the platform reflects its proven ability to consistently deliver valuable cross-border interactions, solidifying its role as a premier facilitator for the next, more advanced phase of electronics manufacturing in India, characterized by deeper international integration and technological collaboration."