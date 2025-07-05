Indian Government Raises Security Risk Alert for Bluetooth Headphones

With an increased technology usage comes an increased privacy and security risk, as bluetooth devices seem to become the latest targets for attackers. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) has issued an alert regarding major security risks for devices powered by the Airoha Systems-on-Chip (SoCs).

The Airoha chipsets which are currently used in 29 wireless audio devices from 10 major brands which include Bose, Marshall, Sony, JBL, Beyerdynamic, JLab, EarisMax, MoerLabs, Teufel, and Jabra reportedly possess serious flaws which could allow any hacker within a bluetooth range of about 10 meters to access the device, listen into private conversations and even steal data like call history and contact logs. Further, the firmware of the hacked devices can also be rewritten, allowing for remote access and introduction of malware that could then spread to other devices.