Zoom Expands Enterprise Agentic AI Platform

Chennai: Zoom Communications announced the expansion of its enterprise agentic AI platform, introducing new workflow orchestration capabilities across Zoom Workplace, Zoom Phone, and Zoom CX.

AI Companion

The Zoom AI Companion offering is significantly expanding, with AI Companion 3.0 rolling out across the Zoom Workplace app, Zoom Business Services, and Workvivo, to accelerate conversation-to-completion workflows via the 3.0 AI tech stack.

Teams will be able to easily convert meeting conversations and insights into structured documents, data analysis, and presentation content with the expansion of new AI canvases, Zoom AI Docs, AI Sheets, and AI Slides, which will work seamlessly within Zoom Meetings for real-time co-creation without switching tools.

Zoom also announced Zoom AI Services, a new suite of enterprise‑grade AI APIs for speech, language, reasoning, and more.

Zoom Workplace: Simplify and unify the workday

The next generation of Zoom Workplace, an all-in-one work platform, introduces agentic AI and a simplified interface.

Zoom Phone

To enhance its offering for Zoom Phone, which supports more than 10 million seats globally, Zoom announced new capabilities that prioritize a mobile-first experience and use AI to deliver better customer engagements and automate post-call follow-ups:

Agentic workflows: Automatically execute tasks such as drafting emails or sending out summaries.

Zoom Phone Mobile: A new, intuitive mobile experience lets users make business calls from their native dialer while retaining AI calling capabilities wherever work happens.