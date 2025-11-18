X, ChatGPT Down For Users Across the World Due to Cloudflare Outage

Social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), ChatGPT and others, faced a major disruption which affected scores of users across the globe this evening. The outage affected core functions like logging in, loading new posts and access to the app and website. The internet services were disrupted due to Cloudflare outage.

Web infrastructure company Cloudflare handles around a fifth of web traffic. It also has issues that impacted other services. Cloudflare said it has deployed a fix but some users were still having issues as the services were being recovered.

Other platforms that were disrupted include Canva, Grindr.

“Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which impacts multiple customers: Widespread 500 errors, Cloudflare Dashboard and API also failing. We are working to understand the full impact and mitigate this problem. More updates to follow shortly,” the company said.

According to Downdetector, around 5:15 pm (IST), there were more than 11,500 reports of issues with X. Many of the users complained of problems related to Feed, Website and Server Connection.

The outage-tracking website Downdetector, which detected outages on X and ChatGPT, has effectively confirmed issues with web infrastructure provider Cloudflare through its own error message. However, X and ChatGPT-creator OpenAI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It is worth remembering last month, Microsoft's Azure had also faced an issue. A major disruption at Amazon's AWS led to turmoil among thousands of websites and some of the most popular apps like Snapchat and Reddit.