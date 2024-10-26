String Metaverse Revolutionizes Web3 with AI-Blockchain Fusion

Hyderabad: String Metaverse, a pioneering Web3 innovator, announces a groundbreaking fusion of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology, transforming the digital economy.

The Singularity of AI and Blockchain

This synergy will create a multitrillion-dollar Metaverse economy where autonomous AI agents seamlessly transact with humans on Web3. String Metaverse's "Agentic Economy" enables self-learning AI agents to interact with humans and other AIs using cryptocurrency.

Key Features

1. Agent-to-human and agent-to-agent commerce

2. Generative AI-powered digital community commerce

3. AI agents writing smart contracts with crypto wallets for autonomous transactions

4. Real-world asset tokenization with transparency

5. Blockchain-enabled user monetization

Regulatory Milestones:

String Metaverse has secured significant UAE regulatory approvals:

1. AI License: Granted by RAKDAO (Ras Al Khaimah Digital Assets Oasis)

2. Blockchain Node Operator License: Authorized by RAKDAO

3. DEpin License: Awarded by RAKDAO

These licenses solidify String Metaverse's commitment to regulatory compliance, paving the way for AI-Blockchain innovations in the UAE.

String Metaverse's Vision

"We believe future AI agents will autonomously transact with humans and other AI agents, revolutionizing commerce," said Krishna Mohan, Founder.

Corporate Update

String Metaverse LTD has merged with BIO Green Papers LTD under IBC CIRP and will commence trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) from October 31, 2024, under the scrip code 534535. The company name change to String Metaverse LTD is pending approval from the Registrar of Companies (ROC).