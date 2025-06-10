Shiprocket Yatra 2025: Empowering MSME merchants in Telangana, AP

Hyderabad: Shiprocket, India’s leading eCommerce enablement platform, hosted Shiprocket Yatra 2025 in Hyderabad to empower MSME merchants in the region with the tools, technology, and insights needed to help them scale their online businesses.



The event brought together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, key opinion leaders (KOLs), and innovators to discuss how MSMEs can leverage eCommerce enablement to unlock domestic and global growth opportunities.

Speaking at the event, Atul Mehta, CEO – Domestic Shipping, Shiprocket, said, “MSMEs in India often face significant challenges at every stage of their eCommerce journey, from digital onboarding and order fulfilment to customer experience and scalability. Shiprocket Yatra 2025 - Hyderabad chapter highlights the importance of the key growth markets in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The exceptional growth stories from our seller community in the region underscore the transformative role of eCommerce enablement. Our commitment is to continue equipping these businesses with advanced tools and proprietary technology that help them drive better discoverability, improve customer experience, and achieve sustainable growth.”

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have emerged as strategic markets for Shiprocket, with around 18,000 sellers from these states onboarded to the platform to date. These sellers have collectively contributed to over 2 crore shipments, demonstrating the region’s strong digital adoption and entrepreneurial agility. In FY25 alone, shipment volumes from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh reached approximately 35 lakh+ shipments, marking a robust year-on-year growth of around 25%.

Sellers from the region have also played a significant role in exports, extending their reach beyond the domestic market to global customers, perfectly aligning with Shiprocket’s mission to democratise eCommerce for the emerging Bharat by offering scalable, tech-driven solutions.

The event also featured Prem Kumar V., Founder and Chief Innovator, Marut Drones, as the Guest of Honour. Sharing insights on how Hyderabad’s MSMEs can accelerate growth by embracing digital tools and technologies, said, “Technology can serve as a catalyst for MSMEs, transforming traditional business models into agile, scalable operations. Events like Shiprocket Yatra are essential to facilitate this evolution.”

The event included interactive sessions, real-world case studies from Hyderabad-based sellers, and showcases of AI-driven eCommerce tools developed by Shiprocket. MSME participants shared how they have scaled operations and improved efficiencies through Shiprocket’s full-stack enablement platform.

Shiprocket Yatra 2025 served as a powerful platform for knowledge sharing, partnership opportunities, and innovation in the rapidly evolving eCommerce ecosystem, setting the tone for Hyderabad’s continued leadership in India’s digital commerce growth story.