Samsung R&D Institute Noida Ignites India’s Tech Future with 3rd Startup Summit

GURUGRAM: Samsung R&D Institute, Noida (SRI-Noida) successfully hosted its third Startup Summit, a dynamic event designed to showcase disruptive technologies, foster meaningful collaborations, and spark conversations on the future of innovation.

The latest edition brought together AI-first startups and global tech leaders, focusing on cutting-edge advancements in healthcare, language models, audio deepfake detection, and extended reality (XR), among others.



The Summit highlighted the critical need for ethical AI, digital trust, and next-generation innovation through cross-functional collaboration. It served as a testament to Samsung’s unwavering commitment to strengthening India’s innovation ecosystem by leveraging robust technology partnerships, cross-industry collaboration, and talent acceleration.



This year’s event featured eight pioneering startups, including Sarvam AI, Jivi AI, HealthifyMe, ValidSoft, KOGO AI, NeoDocs, EnableX and Magnimus working at the intersection of AI, immersive technologies, healthcare, and natural language processing. These startups showcased their breakthrough products and explored potential pilot collaborations with teams from Samsung’s R&D centers, business units, and Samsung Ventures. The participating startups were carefully selected based on their innovation potential, strategic alignment with Samsung’s vision, and capacity to scale globally.



“As SRI-Noida continues to drive the research and innovation agenda, the success of the third Startup Summit underscores our mission to empower next-generation technology leaders through meaningful upskilling, sustained collaboration, and deep ecosystem engagement. This year’s edition was bigger, bolder, and more impact-driven—addressing contemporary challenges while enabling entrepreneurs to create solutions that are globally competitive and locally relevant,” said Kyungyun Roo, Managing Director of SRI-Noida.



A standout moment of the event was a dynamic panel discussion featuring startup founders and SRI-Noida leadership. The conversation explored the rise of AI agents, the need for personalized engagement in digital health platforms, and the imperative of transparent data governance. Panellists also emphasized the ethical deployment of AI and the critical role of trust in shaping user adoption.

Discussions reinforced the growing importance of tailored user experiences and personalized feedback in motivating behaviour change and improving health outcomes. The Summit’s immersive format offered a 360-degree view of Samsung’s innovation network in India, fostering cross-functional collaborations, unlocking new synergies, and aligning startups with global technology trends. Participants praised the platform for facilitating deep-dive conversations with Samsung experts and accelerating product development and market readiness.

By spotlighting emerging technologies in healthcare AI, language processing, deepfake detection, visual AI, and XR, the Startup Summit reaffirmed SRI-Noida’s pivotal role in driving transformational innovation. The event exemplified Samsung’s larger vision—co-creating a future-ready startup ecosystem that delivers meaningful, human-centered impact at scale.