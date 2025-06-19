QMentisAI Combines Generative AI and Human Expertise to Deliver Unmatched Speed in Software Testing

Hyderabad: QualiZeal, a U.S.-based quality engineering (QE) firm with Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in Hyderabad, has recently launched QMentisAI, a Generative AI-powered QE platform that has garnered significant interest across the software testing community. Frost & Sullivan recently recognized QMentisAI with the 2025 Indian GenAI Quality Excellence Platform—Best Practices Award for Industry Excellence.

The award-winning, enterprise-grade platform is designed to reduce software testing timelines by up to 60 per cent across key functions—requirement refinement, test design, and test automation—while achieving nearly 95 per cent accuracy, transforming how testing is conducted at scale.

Equipped with 18 advanced capabilities—including user story refinement, test design, test automation scripting, and defect report enhancement—QMentisAI integrates GenAI throughout the testing lifecycle, significantly improving tester productivity.

It addresses common QE challenges such as poorly written user stories, manual test script generation, inefficient defect documentation, collaboration gaps among distributed teams, and time constraints in Agile environments. The platform leverages advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and large language models (LLMs) within an agentic architecture, combined with QualiZeal's deep domain expertise, to overcome complex QE roadblocks.

"QMentisAI embodies our vision of combining cutting-edge technology with human expertise to deliver superior results," said Madhu Murty, Co-Founder & Head of India Operations, at QualiZeal. “By harnessing GenAI and a human-in-the-loop approach, we're enabling teams to reduce manual effort, accelerate delivery, and achieve unprecedented efficiency.”

While GenAI powers core QE processes, its human-in-the-loop model ensures expert validation to refine outputs and uphold quality. QMentisAI is industry-agnostic, built for flexibility and scale, and includes future-ready features such as synthetic data creation, risk assessment, a prompt library, and performance and security testing.

“As software engineering evolves, QMentisAI is our answer to bridging the gap between technology and human ingenuity," said Pradeep Govindasamy, Co-Founder, President & CEO, of QualiZeal. “Its ability to reduce manual effort, accelerate timelines, and foster seamless collaboration makes it a game-changer for teams striving for excellence.”

The platform cuts up to 80% of manual effort in test case design and defect documentation, significantly shortens project timelines, and enhances communication among globally distributed teams.

Heena Juneja, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan, commented on QMentisAI's transformative impact, “Frost & Sullivan recognizes QualiZeal for redefining the QE landscape through its groundbreaking platforms, QMentisAI and QualiCentral. The company enables faster, more efficient, and highly reliable software deployments by integrating GenAI into QE workflows—delivering value across industries beyond just automation.”

QualiZeal is continually enhancing QMentisAI with features like root cause analysis, security testing, accessibility support, and agentic AI capabilities—reaffirming its commitment to inclusive, future-proof QE solutions.