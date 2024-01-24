Milestone Systems to Adopt G7 Code of Conduct for Advanced AI

Hyderabad: Milestone Systems, a provider of video technology software, as decided to adopt the G7 Code of Conduct for advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems. The code aims to promote safe, secure, and trustworthy AI and will provide voluntary guidance for organisations developing the AI systems.

“We need rules to ensure AI is being developed to serve humanity. Companies should not wait for regulation. They must take their own steps to identify and resolve the weaknesses and pitfalls of the AI they develop,” said Thomas Jensen, chief executive officer of Milestone Systems.

“When it comes to AI-enabled video, we have just scratched the surface of its potential benefits and uses. However, we also understand some of the pitfalls such as bias and false positives,” he said, according to a release.