Mega Rythu Mela 2026 Showcases Next-Gen Farming Technologies for Telangana Farmers

Hyderabad: Coromandel International Limited, India’s leading agri-solutions providers, partnered with Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU) and the Department of Agriculture, to organise the Mega Rythu Mela 2026 at the PJTAU campus in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad. The event brought together more than 5000 farmers, scientists, policymakers and industry representatives to showcase innovative technologies and sustainable farming practices aimed at improving farm productivity.

The event was attended by D. Anasuya Seethakka, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Women and Children Welfare; Tummala Nageswara Rao, Minister for Agriculture, Marketing, Cooperation, Handlooms, and Textiles; Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications; Sankarasubramanian S, Managing Director & CEO of Coromandel International Limited, Dr. Mangi Lal Jat, Director General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR); and Prof. Aldas Janaiah Vice-Chancellor and Chairman of PJTAU.

The Rythu Mela served as a dynamic platform for farmers to interact directly with agricultural experts and explore the latest advancements in crop nutrition, crop protection, seeds, precision agriculture and farm mechanisation. The event featured technology exhibitions, field demonstrations and expert sessions focused on balanced fertiliser usage, soil health management and climate-resilient agriculture.

Key highlight of the event was the demonstration of drone-based crop spraying and precision agriculture technologies, reflecting the growing role of digital and mechanised solutions in improving farm efficiency and addressing labour challenges in agriculture. Farmers were also introduced to live on-farm crop demonstrations, showcasing integrated crop nutrition practices using organic inputs, biologicals, nano and specialty nutrients. These demonstrations highlighted how balanced crop nutrition can optimise the use of Urea and DAP while helping farmers adopt best agronomic practices.

The event coincided with celebrations around International Women’s Day, and special emphasis was placed on recognising the contribution of women farmers and encouraging rural women and youth to participate in emerging agri-entrepreneurship opportunities, including drone-based services.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sankarasubramanian S, Managing Director & CEO of Coromandel International Limited, said: “Telangana has been demonstrating how strong policy support and farmer-centric initiatives can transform agriculture into a vibrant and profitable sector. Farmers in the state have consistently shown a willingness to adopt progressive practices, and platforms like Rythu Mela play an important role in spreading awareness about balanced nutrition and sustainable farming solutions such as drones, nano technologies and robotics. At Coromandel, we are proud to partner with the farming community to improve productivity, strengthen farm incomes and build a more resilient agricultural ecosystem.”