Kore.ai Raises USD 150 million

HYDERABAD: AI platform Kore.ai said it raised $150 million (about Rs 1,245 crore) in funding in a round led by FTV Capital along with participation from Nvidia and existing investors such as Vistara Growth, Sweetwater PE, NextEquity, Nicola and Beedie.

The new funding will accelerate Kore.ai’s market expansion and innovation in AI.

Kore.ai provides an enterprise-grade no-code platform to help companies power business interactions with AI safely and responsibly while driving revenue and cost savings. Kore.ai offers purpose-built workflows, configurable tools and a flexible architecture. It caters to sectors such as banking, healthcare and retail across IT, HR and other roles.

“We have been working with advanced AI for a decade now. Our technology expertise and market understanding puts us in a prime position to take advantage of the momentum," said Raj Koneru, founder and chief executive officer of Kore.ai, in a release.



