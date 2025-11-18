India's First, Largest 3D Concrete Printed Military Insignia Entrance Arch Unveiled in Jhansi

In a monumental tribute to India's military heritage and the future of digital construction, Simpliforge, a Hyderabad-based Deeptech company, in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad, has developed and built the nation’s first and largest Military Insignia Entrance Arch. Designed in the Commanding form of a Tiger face symbolizing the bravery, strength, and indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces, this iconic structure now stands tall in the Jhansi Cantonment.

This first-of-its-kind architectural marvel is not just a gateway, it is a statement. Measuring 5.7m x 3.2m x 5.4m, the entrance is built using Simpliforge’s cutting-edge robotic arm–based 3D concrete printing technology, marking a significant leap forward in defence-focused construction innovation. The Tiger-themed entrance also leads into an indoor sports arena within the cantonment, seamlessly integrating functional infrastructure with symbolic architecture.

The project was conceptualized under the visionary guidance of Colonel Akhil Singh Charak. Its structural and design development was led in collaboration with Prof. K. V. L. Subramaniam (HAG) at IIT Hyderabad and Simpliforge.

From concept to execution, the entrance was meticulously crafted to inspire a sense of pride, identity, and reverence among all who pass through it. Its visually striking form is more than symbolic—it is a futuristic testament to what India’s defence infrastructure can achieve through indigenous innovation and collaboration.

Colonel Akhil Singh Charak (Indian Army) sharing his views said, “This entrance is more than just a structure—it represents the ethos of our forces: ‘Naam, Namak, Nishan.’ What began as a bold vision to create a symbolic structure that captures the spirit of bravery and honour has now taken physical form. This entrance reflects our legacy, our pride, and the forward-looking mindset of the Indian Army. I appreciate the vital contributions of IIT Hyderabad and Simpliforge in advancing the use of 3D printing technology and demonstrating its potential in redefining military infrastructure.”

Speaking about the façade Dr. K. V. L. Subramaniam (HAG, IIT Hyderabad) said, “The Tiger façade showcases how advanced 3D concrete printing technology allows us to rethink structural design beyond conventional limitations. By leveraging locally available materials and developing a tailored printable mix, we were able to fabricate a complex, organic geometry that blends engineering precision with architectural expression. This project represents the evolving synergy between material science, structural innovation, and digital fabrication—unlocking possibilities to create forms that are both functionally sound and visually iconic.”

Mr. Faizan Chaudhary (Founder & COO, Simpliforge) sharing about the efforts behind the façade said, "From day one, our team felt the significance of this project. It wasn’t just another building, it was a chance to contribute to a legacy. The energy on-site was electric, and seeing the Tiger emerge layer by layer in a record 45 days was surreal. At Simpliforge, we’re on a mission to reimagine construction through 3D printing, and this is exactly the kind of breakthrough we aim to deliver: exquisite, meaningful structures that marry creativity, engineering, and speed. This achievement reaffirms Simpliforge’s commitment to building bold, futuristic structures that push the boundaries of possibility.”