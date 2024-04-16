Hyderabad Startup Juiy Launches App - Makes EV Buying a Breeze

HYDERABAD: In a significant move towards sustainable transportation, Juiy, an Electric Vehicle Buying Assistant App, was launched today. The event was graced by the IT Minister of Telangana, Shri. D. Sridhar Babu garu. Telangana is a state known for its proactive approach towards emerging technologies.

Automotives alone contribute to a significant portion of the carbon footprint, aggravating climate change. Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) are not earth-friendly, making Electric Vehicles (EV) the need of the hour. The government’s efforts in promoting EVs are commendable, and Juiy is proud to be part of this initiative.

Speaking during the launch Hon’ble IT Minister of Telangana Sridhar Babu said, “Innovation and entrepreneurship are the driving forces behind our nation’s progress. I commend the founders of Juiy, Mahanth Mallikarjuna and Pranay Kommu, for their vision and dedication in creating a transformative mobility solution in the form of Juiy App”

In the last five years, EV and battery technology has seen remarkable innovation and improvement. Despite this, there are many misconceptions about EV adoption among buyers. Juiy aims to address these misconceptions and assist buyers in transitioning to electric vehicles.

Starting with two-wheelers, the largest segment in the country with over 150 million units, Juiy assists customers right from discoverability to delivery of the vehicle. While the buying assistant is open to the entire country, vehicles are currently being sold only in Hyderabad, with plans to scale to more cities in the coming months.

Mahanth Mallikarjuna (Co-founder of Juiy) expressing his joy at the inaugural event said, “The mission of Juiy is to provide sustainable and efficient transportation options for everyone. With our innovative app, we aim to assist buyers in transitioning to electric vehicles.”

Juiy works with almost all popular electric two-wheeler brands and has partnered with Axis Bank and LoanTap for finance, and Reliance General Insurance, Chola MS, and Kotak General Insurance for insurance needs.

Juiy is on a mission to transition 1 million buyers from ICE (internal combustion engines) to electric two-wheelers in the next year. Electric Vehicles are not just good for reducing carbon footprint but are also friendly on the pocket.

Pranay Kommu (Co-founder of Juiy) sharing his comments during the launch said, “Juiy aims to assist customers right from discoverability to delivery of the vehicle. We are on a mission to transition 1 million buyers from ICE (internal combustion engines) to electric two-wheelers in the next year.”

The CEO of Juiy, Pranay Kommu and Founder, Mahanth Mallikarjuna, are themselves early adopters of EVs. Mahanth Mallikarjuna, a visionary leader who also spearheads Mergen IT, a leading IT company, brings his expertise and membership on the Forbes Council to further enhance and elevate Juiy's mission. With their combined experience and dedication, the Juiy team is determined to make a significant impact on local transportation in India, making it more sustainable and environment-friendly.