How AI Overuse Creates ‘Cognitive Debt’ Without Us Noticing

Is AI making us sluggish? Every major technological reform — from print media to calculators and computers — has sparked fears that humanity is losing something essential. Today, people draft emails using AI, while filmmakers and artists rely on it for production and animation. While these tools increase efficiency, they also risk hindering the growth of human creativity and independent thinking.

Many audiences now complain that movies and series created with AI lack authenticity and originality. When machines take over creative and cognitive tasks, users gradually forget how to perform them without assistance, leading to clumsier and less satisfying independent work.

Researchers describe this phenomenon as “cognitive debt” — a condition caused when humans delegate too much thinking to AI systems. It results in reduced critical thinking, weaker memory, declining creativity, and diminished analytical ability. Over-reliance on AI may replace human intellectual effort with machine-generated perfection, discouraging deep engagement with tasks.

A notable example comes from a four-month experiment conducted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) that examined the long-term neural and behavioral effects of large language models (LLMs). Participants were divided into three groups: an LLM group, which used AI for all essays; a search-engine group, which used Google but no AI tools; and a brain-only group, which relied solely on their own thinking. Of the 54 initial participants, only 18 completed all four sessions.

Using EEG brainwave scans, researchers found that the LLM group showed the weakest neural connectivity and performed poorly on psychological and behavioral measures. Their essays lacked originality and demonstrated low personal ownership, as most content was copied directly from AI outputs. When participants switched roles for a final essay, those who moved from AI to brain-only writing performed worse than expected, showing only slight improvement in engagement.

By contrast, the brain-only group developed strong and diverse neural connectivity, high recall ability, and a strong sense of ownership over their work. Search-engine users showed moderate engagement and retention.

Those without AI access could easily recall quotes from their own essays and discuss topics for extended periods. About 83 percent of participants who relied on LLMs showed poor memory retention and struggled to recall their own written content later.

To prevent this quiet erosion of human intelligence, researchers emphasize that perception shapes outcomes. Participants who first developed strong cognitive engagement and were later allowed to use AI showed improved performance, indicating that timing matters. Introducing AI after building core thinking skills may enhance productivity rather than weaken it.

Instead of letting AI lead us into cognitive debt, it should be approached with curiosity and collaboration. Treating AI as a brainstorming partner — rather than a replacement for human thought — preserves creativity and deep learning. When users already possess strong subject knowledge, AI can amplify engagement and support innovation instead of suppressing it.

In the long run, AI should assist human intelligence, not substitute it. The real challenge lies not in the technology itself, but in how — and when — we choose to use it.

This article is written by Aditya Kumar Singh, an intern from Loyola Academy.