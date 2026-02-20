HCLTech Unveils VisionX 2.0, a Next-Gen Multi-Modal AI Edge Platform With NVIDIA

HCLTech has unveiled VisionX 2.0, an upgraded version of its multi modal AI edge platform designed to deliver real time intelligence, enhanced safety and operational efficiency at scale for mission critical industrial environments.

VisionX 2.0 builds on the company’s Intelligent Secure Edge capabilities and integrates advanced computer vision, vision language models, multi modal fusion and edge optimized generative AI. The platform leverages the NVIDIA physical AI computing stack, including NVIDIA Blueprint for video search and summarization, NVIDIA DeepStream, NVIDIA Cosmos Reason VLM and NVIDIA TAO for post training of vision models.

The platform is purpose built for demanding industrial use cases and introduces several new capabilities. It delivers real time inference at the edge through NVIDIA Jetson, NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs and Dell NativeEdge deployments. By processing data on premises, VisionX 2.0 aims to eliminate bandwidth bottlenecks, safeguard data privacy and support sensitive industrial operations.

Its multi modal AIoT engine can analyze video, audio, images, LiDAR, stereo cameras and IoT telemetry streams simultaneously. This enables detection of events, anomalies, safety violations and operational risks with improved accuracy. The platform also features a VSS Event Reviewer, where selected computer vision clips are sent to Cosmos Reason to identify false positives and apply natural language based reasoning to generate scene level insights, enhancing decision making confidence.

Security is a key focus area. VisionX 2.0 incorporates a zero trust architecture along with zero touch provisioning on Dell NativeEdge OS to enable secure and scalable rollouts across distributed industrial sites. It is also designed to integrate seamlessly with existing cameras, video management systems and sensors through a flexible integration layer.

Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems at HCLTech, said that with VisionX 2.0 the company is redefining how intelligence is delivered at the industrial edge. He added that by combining secure edge engineering expertise with NVIDIA AI infrastructure and models, the platform enables enterprises to move from reactive monitoring to real time decision making where speed and accuracy are critical. According to him, VisionX 2.0 allows organizations to achieve safer operations, higher efficiency and scalable AI outcomes without compromising on security or performance.

Deepu Talla, Vice President of Robotics and Edge AI at NVIDIA, said the next wave of industrial transformation is being driven by physical AI, which brings real time multi modal intelligence to improve performance, safety and autonomy across global operations. He noted that by leveraging NVIDIA Metropolis and NVIDIA Omniverse, HCLTech’s VisionX 2.0 platform provides enterprises with a scalable foundation to deploy high performance AI at the industrial edge.

HCLTech’s broader Physical AI portfolio combines cognitive robotics, autonomous systems and edge AI to drive productivity, resilience and sustainability in real world industrial environments.