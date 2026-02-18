Google to Build New Subsea Connections From India in AI Push

New Delhi: Underscoring India’s adoption on artificial intelligence (AI), the chief executive of tech giant Google, Sundar Pichai, on Wednesday, said that India is poised for an ‘extraordinary trajectory’ in AI space and emphasised the company’s commitment to partnering in the country’s AI transformation.

Pichai also highlighted India’s potential to address challenges at scale, from improving healthcare diagnostics to supporting farmers with real-time alerts. “AI is the biggest platform shift of our lifetime. India’s diversity, language ecosystem, and robust digital public infrastructure make it a ‘powerful foundation for innovation’ and a blueprint for democratising AI globally,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Pichai also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. Pichai is here to attend the ongoing India AI Impact Summit, which is being held at Bharat Mandapam here alongside an expo. He also praised India for its work on artificial intelligence space and how the technology giant can work with Indian students and professionals in this field.

The Google CEO also underscored that AI adoption must prioritise trust, safety, and inclusivity. “AI must work across languages and local contexts. It must deliver real-world benefits people can rely on. Trust grows when technology is transparent, responsible, and grounded in outcomes,” he said.

Later, Pichai also announced the India-America Connect Initiative, a project to deploy new sub-sea cable routes to enhance AI connectivity between the United States, India, and several locations across the Southern Hemisphere. “Google has full-stack connectivity in India, and I have never been more excited about the future we are building together,” he said.

Pichai recalled Google’s previous announcement of a $15 billion AI hub in India, which will house gigawatt-scale compute and an international subsea cable gateway, bringing jobs and advanced AI infrastructure to the country. He also unveiled ambitious skilling programmes, including a Google AI Professional Certificate Program in English and Hindi, targeting students and early-career professionals.

Other initiatives include partnerships with Karma Yogi Bharat to support over 20 million public servants, Atal Tinkering Labs to introduce Gen AI tools to 10,000 schools, and a $30 million AI for Science Impact Challenge to advance global research.

“AI has the biggest impact when developed and deployed with institutions that understand communities best,” Pichai said, pointing to collaborations with IITs, government agencies, and local institutions to expand AI access responsibly and at scale.